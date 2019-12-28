8,000 Sabah pupils to benefit from pilot breakfast programme

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 8,246 pupils from 15 primary schools in Sabah will enjoy the free breakfast scheme beginning Jan 20 next year.

The 15 primary schools are part of the 100 schools nationwide included in the first phase of the food-in-school programme by the education ministry.

The schools in Sabah are SK Penangah (Telupid), SK St James (Kudat), SK Tandek (Kota Marudu), SK Nambayan (Tambunan), SK Kabongan (Semporna), SK Bukit Garam (Kinabatangan), SK Pinggan Pinggan (Pitas), SK Binsulok (Beaufort), SK Kuala Tomani (Tenom), SK Kebagu (Kota Kinabalu), SK Kulambai (Kota Belud), SK Pekan Nabawan (Pensiangan), SK Kundasang (Ranau), SK Sungai Anib 1 (Sandakan) and SK Umas Umas (Tawau).

The ministry had stated that RM22 million would be used for the free breakfast scheme programme to benefit some 37,000 students.

Under the first phase, the schools were selected based on their location and the high percentage of B40 low-income students there.

It said the food programme will be based on the “grab and go” menu, comprising dairy products, wheatmeal, cakes, fruits, sandwiches and boiled eggs.

The breakfast will be made available from 7am to 8.30am in the morning session and from 1pm to 4pm for the afternoon session, depending on the school operating hours.

The education ministry will look into expanding the programme to 7,776 schools nationwide, benefiting some 2.7 million primary school pupils.

The ministry said this will depend on the allocations and the readiness of the school canteens to prepare them.

The ministry promised to monitor the quality of the food served to ensure the students are getting the right nutrition in their daily food intake.



