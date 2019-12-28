Apandi’s position to be discussed after he returns, says Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has reiterated its stand on the independence of its disciplinary board, days after Mohamed Apandi Ali said he was resigning as chairman in a dispute over a hearing to which Hishammuddin Hussein had been called.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said today that Apandi’s position would be determined after the disciplinary board chairman returns from holiday.

He said the party still regarded Apandi as the board chairman. Apandi had said he would send in his resignation letter in January.

Annuar also maintained that the party leadership has not interfered in the affairs of its disciplinary board, and emphasised that as far as Umno is concerned, Apandi is still the board’s chairman.

“I was given a picture of what had happened (which precipitated Apandi tendering his resignation) and I (feel) that this matter must be discussed properly when Apandi returns from his vacation overseas,” he said in a statement.

“It should be stressed that the disciplinary board was formed under the party constitution and remains independent. The disciplinary board is free to conduct any investigation and report (findings) to the party leadership.

“Any confusion regarding the process and actions (taken by) the disciplinary board (could) be clarified when the board holds a meeting independently, chaired by Apandi himself,” he added.

Apandi had said he was resigning because of alleged “interference” in proceedings against Hishammuddin on a complaint that the former vice-president was acting against Umno’s interests in attending a meeting of Umno MPs with PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali in November.

The disciplinary proceedings were scheduled to take place on Dec 26, but were postponed. Apandi had said that he did not order the postponement and that “there is something wrong here”.



