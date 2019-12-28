Bull elephant found dead at estate in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN: Sabah wildlife authorities discovered a dead five-year male elephant at Ladang Malangking, Sukau, on Wednesday.

Kinabatangan district police chief Dzulbaharin Ismail said wildlife officers went to the estate after receiving a tip-off and found the elephant at 3.40pm.

“A post-mortem found no signs of injury or gunshot wounds.

“However, examination of the organs showed signs of infection in the lungs.

“Seven tissue samples will be sent to the Chemistry Department to determine the actual cause of death,” he added.

Dzulbaharin said the case is being investigated under Section 37 of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for hurting a protected animal.



