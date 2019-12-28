Dong Zong disappointed with cops for getting court order

KAJANG: Seventeen Chinese educationist groups today voiced disappointment with police for getting a court order to stop their congress to discuss the teaching of Jawi, supposed to be held here today.

“We are unhappy with the police for asking the courts to stop the congress.

“We feel freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution,” said Dong Zong chairman Tan Tai Kim.

He said the police should not have stopped the peaceful congress.

The 17 NGOs, led by Dong Zong, are the key organisers of the original congress today.

“The meeting was supposed to be attended by 1,000 Chinese NGOs,” he added.

MORE FOLLOWS



