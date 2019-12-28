Padang Besar MP Zahidi admitted to coronary care unit

KANGAR: Padang Besar MP Zahidi Zainul Abidin was rushed to the emergency unit of the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath early today.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Ruzaini Rais said he was informed that Zahidi, 58, was sent to the hospital at 5am.

‘’Zahidi did not show any sign of ill health prior to this,’’ he said when contacted.

He said the former Risda chairman had been placed under a specialist’s observation at the hospital’s coronary care unit (CCU) for further action.

Ruzaini said he had visited Zahidi, who was undergoing examinations and was being monitored, this morning and the latter was in a stable condition.

He said only close family members were allowed to visit Zahidi for the time being.

Zahidi had been the Padang Besar MP since 2013. Prior to this, the constituency was held by former natural resources and environment minister Azmi Khalid.

Zahidi, who is now Padang Besar Umno chief and Perlis Umno deputy liaison committee chairman, was an executive council member when he was the Beseri state assemblyman and Perlis Youth chief.



