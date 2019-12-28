Participation at KL Summit does not mean recognition, says Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The participation of any individual or organisation at the recent Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 does not in any way infer recognition by the government, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said.

He said he had clarified the summit’s initiative and objectives to his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, pertaining to the participation of two Moroccan organisations.

“I had a telephone conversation with Nasser Bourita earlier this morning concerning the participation of the two Moroccan organisations, Attawhid wa Al Islah and Al Adl wa Al Ihsan,” he said in a statement today.

“I clarified to him that the summit was a Malaysian NGO-led initiative, and all invitations to Muslim scholars and representatives of private sectors and civil societies, as well as their respective meetings with the prime minister and other Malaysian leaders, were undertaken by the NGO concerned.”

Saifuddin said the participation of the Moroccan organisations was limited to their input on issues pertaining to the seven topics discussed at the summit.

He said he told Bourita the gathering was aimed at providing an international platform for dialogue among Muslim leaders, scholars, private sectors and civil societies to find solutions to the problems faced by the ummah and to improve the wellbeing of Muslim nations.

He reaffirmed that Malaysia would continue to uphold its long-standing policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.



