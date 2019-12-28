Police burdened by racial, religious issues, says IGP

GEORGE TOWN: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said racial and religious issues raised by certain quarters recently were burdening the police.

He said efforts by the police to focus on giving fair and transparent service to the people were being hampered by “unexpected and petty” issues.

“Such issues pose a burden to the police, they should not have cropped up.

“After achieving 62 years of independence, we should be smart in our thinking. Sadly, this is not the case. It looks as though maturity has brought about backwardness in the thinking of the people … it is regrettable.

“I urge the people who like to touch on racial and religious issues to be more mature in their thinking. If there is chaos in the country, all of us will suffer. No one will benefit from it,”he told reporters after flagging off 5,500 participants in a “Fun Ride & Fun Run” event here last night.

Commenting on the court order prohibiting Chinese educationist group Dong Zong from holding a conference on the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools, Hamid said he believed police applied for the order on security grounds.

“It is better for the conference to be cancelled or reorganised in a way that would not touch on the emotions and sentiments of other people. I hold firmly to the principles of democracy. The people are free to voice their views but within safe parameters.

“If there are elements of provocation, police are the most qualified to make an assessment. As the inspector-general of police, I have no hidden agenda to stop the conference. I do not play politics,” he said.



