Remember when I stood up for Zahid, says Lokman Adam

PETALING JAYA: Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has taken a jibe at the party’s youth wing and its leader Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki for backing president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in calling for his dismissal.

This follows Lokman’s accusations that the president and secretary-general Annuar Musa had attempted to interfere with a disciplinary investigation into former vice-president Hishamuddin Hussein.

“First, I would like to congratulate the Umno Youth movement that has stood in solidarity as instructed by Umno Youth leader Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to defend the party president.

“This behaviour is very honourable and I am proud of this drastic change of behaviour.

“I still remember when they took the approach of collectively attacking the president as soon as the president was elected by party grassroot members,” he said.

Certain state youth divisions had called for Zahid‘s resignation in 2018, claiming that he was incapable of leading the party.

“I was forced to defend the president alone and became victim to their insults and verbal attacks,” Lokman said in a statement.

Lokman also questioned why he had been singled out for sharing on social media a video of his press conference.

He noted that Zahid himself had shared a video of an Umno Youth member from Kota Raja urging that Lokman be dismissed. “When Umno Youth urged the president to resign, wasn’t the press conference uploaded on social media too? The Umno Youth leaders who urged that I be sacked – wasn’t that also uploaded to social media? Why can you do it, but I can’t?” Lokman added.

Earlier today, Kelantan Umno Youth leader Noor Hariri Mohamed Noor had called for the party to dismiss Lokman, who he said had made slanderous accusations against the party president.



