Services sector must start using new technology, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya is urging companies and individuals in the services sector to focus on the use of high-technology to reach their target of 60% contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said even though the services sector this year and last year had recorded good growth, industry players were still involved in traditional services, such as supplying food.

“We need to get to a new level that is more competitive. We want high-technology services, not just traditional food supply services,” he said after visiting the site of a broken retaining wall at a housing area in Bukit Antarabangsa today.

He suggested greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) – currently the focus of the government in facing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

Yesterday, the Statistics Department said the services sector had failed to reach its target of 60% contribution to GDP as it was currently at about 56%.

Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said because of this, the goal to see Malaysia reach developed nation status in 2020 remained unfulfilled.

Uzir predicted that Malaysia may only be able to reach developed nation status in another three years.

Meanwhile, on the houses affected by soil movement in the Ukay Perdana area, Azmin said a decision on discussions held by state and federal government agencies will be announced on Jan 8.

“Many of the affected residents have vacated their houses. It is the duty of the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) to ensure this area is safe.

“I am prepared to meet with the Selangor menteri besar on what needs to be done,” said Azmin, who is the Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman.

A bungalow on Jalan Kelab Ukay 2 was ordered to be demolished as soon as possible after land movement caused severe damage early on Thursday.



