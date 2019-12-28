Terengganu genius, 15, does PhD-level research in Germany

KUALA NERUS: While his peers have just received the PT3 (Form 3) assessment results, Muhammad Amir Rafiq Mohd Rafee, 15, has undertaken doctorate-level research at a university in Germany.

Muhammad Amir Rafiq, from Kemaman, said he was fortunate to be selected by Leibniz University to pursue research in theoretical computer science.

“I’ve been interested in computer science which I find challenging yet fun since I was 12. That’s why I want to learn more about this field.

“Fortunately, the university accepts undergraduate researchers like me. They don’t even care that I don’t have a degree yet, because what is important to them is the research I’m doing,” said Amir Rafiq, who spent two months at the university, accompanied by his father Mohd Rafee Harith.

The Kolej Genius @ Pintar Negara student was met at the Terengganu Genius Child Research seminar at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu here today.

Amir Rafiq was among about 70 intelligent teenagers from Terengganu at a genius child research seminar held at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu here today.

The seminar was held to provide exposure to the brilliant students and encourage them to conduct more research and studies specifically on Terengganu.

Amir Rafiq said he intends to take the A-Level examination and will apply to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a university in the United States next year.

He said he regarded his thinking ability as a gift from God that would benefit not only himself but also the community.

“One of my fondest childhood memories was of the time when I was four years old, I loved reading my grandfather’s medical encyclopaedia. I also have the ability of ‘scanning’ and remembering every fact I read,” he said.

His father Mohd Rafee, 50, said he began to notice his son’s talent when Amir Rafiq could read and write at the age of three.

“When he was two and a half years old I taught him the ‘ABC’ only once. The following day he appeared to know and remember all the letters from A to Z. I saw my son had a gift so I just observed him.

“He knew how to ‘troubleshoot’ computers when he was five. But raising him cost a lot of money because he doesn’t play games like other kids. He just reads books and plays with gadgets,” said the self-employed Mohd Rafee.

His mother, Azriza Abd Latif, 43, a private company employee, admitted that her son had weaknesses in communication skills and socialising with his peers.

“Anything that is technical-related is his forte. But with anything that involves soft skills, like shaking hands with people, he has to be reminded many times.

“He also doesn’t have many friends because his mental age is eight or nine years older than his peers. So we need to keep an eye on him,” she said.

Amir Rafiq’s younger sister Aina Batrisyia, 13, is also blessed with having a mind that is five years ahead of her peers and is also a student at Kolej Genius @ Pintar Negara.



