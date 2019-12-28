Tired of the rat race? How about a rural hi-tech village with all mod cons?

PETALING JAYA: After the thrill of moving from the kampungs to the city has faded and you’re saddled with a huge bank loan for a small city home, you may start thinking life in a more rural environment might not be so bad.

But most city dwellers are unwilling to give up the conveniences they enjoy as part of their metropolitan life. And traditional villages may be picturesque but are prone to swarms of mosquitoes, erratic utilities and shaky or non-existent internet.

Imagine then, a modern village of smart, modular homes with gardens for growing your own vegetables and raising poultry. Tap water is potable, power comes from solar panels and internet is fast and reliable.

Naturally, your neighbours are just like you: city exiles searching for sanitised and sustainable homes in the country at a fraction of the cost of living in the city.

And best of all, you are on the outskirts of a major city, for when you just have to go dancing, buy the latest phone, or catch an international flight to a business meeting.

Such villages are the brainchild of Epic Homes founder John-Son Oei, who told FMT his concept is to build communities based around integrated living with nature.

Oei started EPIC – Extraordinary People Impacting Community – 10 years ago as a small social enterprise mobilising large companies to become involved in providing Orang Asli villagers with decent housing.

Over the ensuing decade the social enterprise built a reputation for building customisable modular homes in rural communities.

Word percolated back to the cities and working Malaysians fed up with hectic, overcrowded city life started asking him to build modular homes for them in rural locations.

“Some of them had a small parcel of land or they bought land. Most of them liked the idea they could customise their house according to their budget,” he said.

That idea has now grown from building individual modular homes to a long-term goal of building complete, fully sustainable village communities on a large scale.

“From building homes for individuals, we are now receiving requests to build rural communities so that like-minded people can live together. These villages will have schools and hospitals too.”

“People want to participate in community activities with modern amenities while surrounded by nature,” he said.

“They feel they can live outside the city, working and earning money online – all they need is a reliable, fast connection.”

One proposal is to offer complete packages on a lease or membership basis. The memberships can then be sold on to others.

“For example, if you want a basic home, with power, water, and a garden, you’ll be able to have it for around RM1,500 monthly.

“If you want a larger home plus child or elderly care, or transport, the monthly package may be RM2,500 or more, depending on precise individual needs,” he said.

People will not have to buy their home or car as both will be provided as part of the deal.

The finer details are still being worked out, but Oei says he is aiming to make the lifestyle a reality in the coming year.

So if you are beginning to think that the best way to see your own city would be in your rear-view mirror, keep your eye on Oei and his 2020 vision.



