Be careful about how you write dates in 2020, say lawyers

PETALING JAYA: When you’re writing down dates in official and legal documents, write the year in its full four-digit form (2020), say two lawyers.

Lim Wei Jit and Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said it would be best to avoid abbreviations such as the two-digit form “dd/mm/20” as irresponsible parties could change the number for their own motives.

“I can foresee negative implications. So better to write 2020, to be safe,” said Lim when asked about a widely-shared message urging the public to write dates with the year 2020 in its full form.

The message also warned the public not to accept official documents with dates written without the full form, to avoid any future problems.

“There is some truth to this if you do not want people to unilaterally amend your dates in documents. But it is not a must, legally,” Lim added.

Similarly, Abdul Fareed, who is president of the Bar Council, said that even though it is not a legal requirement, a better practice would be to use the full four-digit form in official documents.

“When we write dates such as 31.1.19 it does not mean nor is it taken to be the year 1819 or 1919, but 2019. The same applies to 31.1.20,” he said. “However It is always good to be clear and specific – write in full,” he said.



