Cop dies from gunshot wound to head at roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman collapsed and died of a gunshot wound while manning a roadblock with his colleagues in Dengkil, Sepang, near here today.

The 26-year-old policeman died on the spot in the incident at 4am.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin said policemen manning the roadblock heard a gunshot and saw one of their colleagues sprawled on the road.

“Police are investigating the cause of the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Sepang district deputy police chief Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said the policeman suffered a gunshot to the head.

“It has been classified as a sudden death report. Further investigations are continuing,” he said.

Aehwan said the policeman had served the force for five years and was married with a child.



