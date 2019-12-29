Labuan MACC submits report on alleged conspiracy in port tender

LABUAN: The Labuan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted a report on alleged conspiracy in the Labuan port’s tender decision-making process to its headquarters for further action.

Labuan MACC director Mohd Yusizzudin Mohd Yusof said the report was submitted not long after the Labuan Liberty Port Management (LLPM) lodged a report on Dec 17.

“As this involves a big issue, we must obtain advice and a directive from our headquarters for further action,” he told Bernama today.

LLPM general manager Abd Ghani Paijan said today it was not giving up on the matter.

“We reckon the tender process might not have been done transparently.

“It is best to seek assistance from MACC. That was why I spoke to the Labuan MACC director on the status of our report.”

LLPM, the operator of the Labuan Liberty Wharf container port, had lodged a report on the “leaked” port tender result, which was also reported by a local daily on Dec 14.

The Labuan Port Authority (LPA) later denied that any decision had been made on the new operator for Labuan Liberty Wharf.

LLPM executive chairman Mohd Alias Abd Rahman said the leaked tender result had created confusion and panic among the management, staff, business clients and port users.

“We also feel we’re being unfairly treated in the tender process.

“We have been the port operator since 1998.

“We have invested millions of ringgit, without government grants.

“Now that LPA has been established, we should be guided in terms of operations and not penalised through this tender process,” he said.



