Skateboarder’s family worried if they will get help

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of a Malaysian teenager who died in a skateboard accident in Queensland, Australia, says she is in a quandary about repatriating her son’s body.

More than 24 hours after his death, the family of Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, 16, is anxiously waiting for assistance from Wisma Putra and the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra.

His mother, Furhzunatul Natasha Mohd Sazali, said she was in a quandary as to how to attend to the repatriation of her son’s body to Malaysia.

“Until now, no one from Wisma Putra has contacted me…except for my communication with a Malaysian High Commission officer who said there were several procedures which need to be followed.

“She also mentioned a fund that was insufficient,” said the agitated mother who asked Bernama, “So what am I supposed to do now? In what way do you want to help me?”.

Wisma Putra had said earlier today that it would assist with the repatriation of Mohammad Farhan Fudhail’s body.

The teenager, a student at the International School of Kuantan in Pahang, had gone to to Australia early this month with his younger sister to visit their mother, who works as a nurse in Townsville.

Australian media reported that he had been skateboarding with friends. He had crashed into a bollard on the road at the bottom of a hill.



