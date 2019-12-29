TNB’s second large-scale solar project 84% complete

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) second large-scale solar (LSS) project, located in Bukit Selambau, Kedah, is on track for completion before the end of 2020, as over 84% of the project has been completed to date.

Situated on a 50ha piece of land, the RM180 million project involves the installation of 134,880 solar photovoltaic panels, capable of generating up to 30 megawatts (MW) of power, TNB said in a statement today.

The project is developed by TNB Bukit Selambau Solar Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd (TRe).

It was launched by Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir in March this year.

TNB said during its construction, the project created about 250 jobs.

At its peak, 252 subcontract workers will be employed, 95% of them locals.

The company’s first LSS plant — one of the biggest in Malaysia — is located on a 98ha plot of land in Sepang, Selangor.

Equipped with 238,000 solar panels, it can generate up to 50MW. The plant has been operating since November 2018.

Apart from LSS projects, TNB is also installing solar panels on the rooftops of educational institutions and government buildings, as well as residential, industrial and commercial properties.

So far, it has managed to secure 26-megawatt peak (MWp) generation capacity through more than 100 projects.

With the LSS and solar photovoltaic installations on rooftops, TNB aims to generate up to 1,700 MW from such renewable energy projects by 2025.

“These renewable energy initiatives are in line with the government’s target of having 20% of the country’s electricity generated from renewable sources by 2025,” it added.



