Amok scare at Perkeso building turns out to be a drill

KOTA BHARU: Workers at Wisma Perkeso here were given a scare today by an announcement ordering people to leave the office and gather at the parking lot as “five armed men ran amok” in the building.

“I was horrified,” said Hirwan Saringat, an officer of the Occupational Safety and Health Department. He breathed a sigh of relief after he found out it was just a drill.

More than 250 workers from three government agencies in the building were sent “fleeing for the lives” during the drill, which involved five men armed with wooden planks who ran amok in the lobby.

The men were said to be angry because the construction site where they were working was closed and they demonstrated their rage at the Occupational Safety and Health Department counter. Two people were “injured”.

Three of the men were caught by security guards, and two others by police at the second and fifth floors.

The one-hour exercise was conducted in collaboration with Kota Bharu district police headquarters, Rela, Occupational Safety and Health Department’s emergency response team and Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital.



