Gobind calls for action on threats to Dong Zong

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is ready to help police investigate threats made over a planned Dong Zong congress about lessons on Jawi in vernacular schools.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said MCMC, which is under his ministry’s purview, had received details from Dong Zong about the threats to cause unrest at the congress, which was later called off under police instructions.

“If there are groups which threaten others from exercising their right to assemble and express themselves peacefully, action should be taken against them,” he said in a Facebook post today.

“In the case of Dong Zong, serious threats were made against them.

“I have checked with MCMC and can confirm that (Dong Zong) have forwarded the necessary details required in this case to the police for their further action, and that MCMC is ready to assist the police further in any way if required.”

Gobind said he hoped the attorney-general and police would act against the parties concerned.

Dong Zong had called off its congress scheduled for Saturday after police obtained a court order to stop it from holding of the event.

The Chinese education group had expected about 1,000 representatives from school boards, parent-teacher associations and alumni groups to the closed-door meeting to discuss the introduction of lessons on Jawi to Year Four students in all schools next year.



