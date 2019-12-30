Nepali worker killed after falling into meat grinder

MELAKA: A Nepali worker was killed after he fell into a meat grinder at a food processing factory at the Londang Industrial Area in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah near here today.

The worker, 22, was repairing the machine when the “On” button was suddenly activated and he was pulled into it, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department operations management head Zulkhairani Ramli said.

He said a team from the Masjid Tanah Fire and Rescue station took about 30 minutes to retrieve the body.

Police sent the body to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem.



