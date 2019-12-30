Wisma Putra pledges to bring home skateboard victim’s body

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian officials in Canberra, Australia, are in close contact with local authorities and relevant agencies to bring home the body of a Malaysian teenager who died in a skateboarding accident in Townsville, Queensland.

In a statement today, Wisma Putra said among those that the Malaysian High Commission had contacted was MASKargo in Brisbane.

“The Foreign Ministry will ensure everything is carried out properly and efficiently,” the statement said.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, 16, died after he crashed into a bollard while skateboarding downhill on Saturday.

Following the incident, Wisma Putra said the Malaysian representative in Canberra has been in touch and provided consular assistance to the victim’s family in Townsville.

Yesterday, the boy’s mother had said she was in a quandary about arranging for his body to be sent home.

She said a Malaysian High Commission officer had said there were several procedures which need to be followed, and “she also mentioned a fund that was insufficient”.



