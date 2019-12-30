Witness: Samirah didn’t want insurance payout to be used to settle debts

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here was told today the widow of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan did not allow his insurance payout to be used to pay his debts.

Nazrin’s older brother, Dr Abdul Aziz Hassan, said Samirah Muzaffar had suggested that her husband’s contributions to the Employees Provident Fund contribution be used instead.

“Before that, I had contacted a person at Cradle Fund, by the name of Datuk Salahuddin, and asked him to assist in withdrawing a portion of Nazrin’s insurance payout to settle whatever debts still owed by Nazrin.

“However, Salahuddin later contacted me to say Samirah did not agree and instead she suggested that Nazrin’s EPF money be used to pay the debts,” he said.

Samirah is the first accused in Nazrin’s murder trial being heard before judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanipah whether he knew the amount of Nazrin’s debts, Aziz, the 18th witness, said he was not sure.

“I know about the insurance coverage taken by the company for its employees, where in the event of a death, the company will get the insurance payout and the money will be paid to the next of kin after getting the board of directors’ approval,” he said.

On Nazrin’s EPF contribution, Aziz said he found out that Samirah had entered a caveat on the amount, where the withdrawal would require her permission.

Dr Malek Reedzwan Hassan, another older brother of Nazrin, told the court he suspected one of Samirah’s children was responsible for Nazrin’s murder.

He said Nazrin had received a death threat three months before his death.

“Nazrin’s personal assistant, Anis, told me about it when I met her last year. Anis said a police report was lodged but Nazrin withdrew the report after knowing that the threat was made by Samirah’s child, but I was not told who the child was.

“Another incident was when Nazrin’s clothing was damaged by the child,” he said, adding that he believed the two incidents were linked to his murder.

Asked by Samirah’s lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, if he told police the information he had obtained from Anis, Malek Reedzwan said he did not.

Samirah, 44, a former senior executive at Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, are charged with Nazrin’s murder.

Also charged is Eka Wahyu Lestari, an Indonesian, who is still at large.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house at Mutiara Homes in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the next day.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The hearing continues on Feb 14.



