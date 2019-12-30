Zero tolerance for assault, MACC chief says

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya says the agency will not tolerate assault by any of its officers during the course of investigations, following the report lodged by three policemen claiming they were hit by an officer while giving their statements on a case.

She said MACC would look into the claim, and pledged its full cooperation on the matter with any investigating body.

In a statement, she also said MACC had strict standard operating procedures for arrests and detentions.

“In this case, the police officers who made the complaint were being investigated by MACC over allegations that they were extorting a drug abuse suspect.”

The three policemen from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation division of the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters had claimed that they were punched, slapped and kicked by a MACC officer while having their statements recorded on Dec 24 and 26.

The trio, aged 24 to 26, were giving their statements at the Selangor MACC office in Shah Alam. They lodged a police report against the MACC officer on Dec 27.

Latheefa said the MACC officer accused of assault had likewise made a police report denying the incident.

She said MACC would give its full cooperation to the police.



