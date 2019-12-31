5, including 4 children, killed in Tenom house blaze

KOTA KINABALU: Five people including three children and their mother were killed when their house in Kampung Menara Pamilaan, Tenom, caught fire early this morning.

The fire and rescue department identified the victims as Khatijah Omar, 35; her three children Sapura Sudirman, three, Zahid Sudirman, six, and Sakirin Sudirman, nine; and their 12-year-old relative, Adira Suhaili.

Khatijah’s husband, Sudirman Hajar, suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the department said the distress call came in at 12.46am, following which a six-man team was dispatched from the Tenom fire station.

“Upon arrival at the location, firemen saw that the fire had fully engulfed the makeshift house. There were six victims; five died while another suffered minor injuries to the head and hand.

“Members of the public sent the victim to the Tenom hospital before the fire and rescue team arrived at the scene.”

The spokesman added that the fire was only brought under control at around 1.25am.

The fire and rescue department is still probing the cause of the fire.



