Action against signage in Pahang without Jawi begins tomorrow

KUANTAN: Firm action will be taken against business premises in Pahang who do not use Jawi on their signboards from tomorrow.

State Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Abd Rahim Muda said the one-year grace period given had been adequate for all quarters concerned to take appropriate steps to put up signage in Jawi.

‘’In fact, the time given to comply with the move has been extended. It was supposed to be enforced on Jan 1, 2019 but we pushed it to June 30.

‘’The deadline was again extended to today. As such, there is no excuse for any quarter not to comply with the rule,’’ he told reporters here today.

Rahim announced that the use of Jawi was in line with the order of the Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is the state ruler and Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to give more prominence to Jawi.

Those who disobey the order can be fined up to RM250. Their business licences can also be revoked if they refuse to follow the directive.

Rahim said about 70% of business premises had complied so far.

‘’However, some of them did not comply with the stipulated specifications. They used small Jawi letters instead and placed the Jawi writing at the bottom.

‘’The Jawi writing must be clearly visible, in the correct size and position on the signboard,’’ he said.

Pahang had announced that all business premises and road signs in the state should use Jawi, with the script equal in size to the Roman letters.

Rahim said the usage of Jawi did not mean shopowners had to put up new business signboards. They only had to stick the Jawi words on the existing signboard, he added.



