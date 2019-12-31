Fulfil all remaining election pledges in 2020, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to make good on the promises laid out in its election manifesto before the May 9 polls last year.

In his New Year’s message for 2020, Lim, who is also the finance minister, said concerns about the economy might have diminished following the improvement in credit ratings by international agencies and the increase in foreign investments.

However, he said doubts remain about the political situation.

“For this reason, it is imperative that these doubts be erased by making 2020 the year that PH begins to deliver on all its remaining unfulfilled promises,” he said, adding that Malaysians also want a strong economy and a smooth transition of power from Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Anwar Ibrahim after the Apec Summit in November 2020.

The Bagan MP said while there is some optimism that 2020 will be a better year than 2019 – especially with better prospects of a resolution to the trade war between US and China – there remain those who are “disillusioned by misinformation, fake news or lack of real progress”.

Calling for an end to religious hostility and racial division, Lim also spoke out against “religious extremists” whom he said were trying to regain the power they had lost through corruption and economic mismanagement.

“Malaysia must choose national unity and harmony, promote private enterprise and invest in talent diversity,” he said.

“Only economic growth can lead to more quality jobs, higher purchasing power, better healthcare, public transport and schools, good connectivity, less corruption and shared prosperity.”



