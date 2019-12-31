It will take another year before Socso introduces protection for housewives

POKOK SENA: The government is expected to take another year before it can introduce a new law which will enable housewives to contribute to Social Security (Socso).

Deputy Human Resources Minister Mahfuz Omar said rigorous scrutiny was needed before the law was drafted and tabled in Parliament to enable the non-working group to receive Socso protection.

‘’Housewives are not categorised as workers but they are still exposed to accident risks, for example when sending their children to school and when cooking at home.

‘’But we’ll settle the i-Suri volunteer contribution under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) first.

“After that, we’ll proceed to protect housewives through Socso,’’ he told reporters at a ceremony to hand over homes to eight people under the government’s Hardcore Housing Programme (PPRT).

Last October, Socso chief executive Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the organisation was drafting a new scheme for groups with a high risk of being involved in mishaps, including housewives and widows.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said his ministry had not received any request from the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) to help solve the issue of the suspension of its registration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He said his ministry, through the National Labour Advisory Council, was open to help MTUC find a solution.

‘’It’s their right to solve their internal matter. What we can do is only to advise and be the middle man,’’ he said.

Prior to this, the media reported that RoS had given MTUC 30 days to give a reply as to why it should not be deregistered.



