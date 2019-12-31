Kedah police chief hurt in road crash

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police chief Zainuddin Yaakob was injured when his motorcycle was involved in an accident in Pokok Pauh, Pokok Sena, near here today.

A police spokesperson said in the 11.10am incident, Zainuddin was riding his Honda RS150 motorcycle and on his way to take part in a New Year “kapcai” convoy programme organised by the Kota Setar district police headquarters.

“Initial investigations revealed that Zainuddin’s motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car coming from the direction of Kubang Lerik, driven by a 41-year-old woman.

“Zainuddin sustained injuries to his hands and legs and was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Kota Setar police chief Mohd Rozi Jidin said investigations were under way into the accident.



