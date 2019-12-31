Political interference ‘to save Azmin’ despite charge sheets over gay sex videos, says Lokman

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Lokman Noor Adam today said there has been interference in the investigation on the gay sex video clips allegedly involving Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and former PKR member Muhammad Haziq Aziz.

The Umno Supreme Council member also claimed to have sighted charge sheets prepared against the two men, but which could not be followed up due to political interference.

“A friend in the Attorney-General’s Chambers has seen the charge sheets against Azmin Ali under Section 377B of the Penal Code, while charges against Haziq are framed under Section 377D,” Lokman told reporters outside the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Putrajaya today.

Section 377B deals with the offence of “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”, while Section 377D deals with the crime of “gross indecency with another person”.

MORE TO COME



