Stay united for nation to continue developing, urges Dr M in New Year address

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called for the people to stay united to face future challenges.

In his 2020 New Year address, he said the recently-concluded KL Summit had shown that Malaysia can be an example to other Muslim countries on how diversity in races and religions could be a source of strength for the nation.

“Even though we have some allocations for the Bumiputeras, it is to ensure their continued sustainability. These are not discriminatory in nature and don’t take away the rights of other rakyat.”

He said this way, the country’s wealth is not solely held by the majority Bumiputeras but also shared with other races.

Mahathir added that such a situation was baffling to other countries where their majority population often held a large share of the nation’s power and wealth.

Mahathir was confident the country would be able to reach developed nation status in 10 more years under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

He urged the rakyat to embody qualities of a developed nation even though the country had failed to reach its original 2020 target of becoming a developed nation.

“Values such as being hardworking and disciplined, cleanliness, tolerance, mutual respect and politeness will differentiate us from those who are backward.”

Mahathir also said the government will continue to assist the rakyat in facing the anticipated challenges of the new decade, such as the continuation of the trade war between large economic powerhouses and automation.

“We can already see how digital technological advancements have changed the way we do business and provide services.

“We have to accept this situation and work towards improving ourselves to face these changes and challenges.

“Those who understand these changes have already started looking for opportunities for work and income. And those who have not chosen to change have lost their source of living,” he said.



