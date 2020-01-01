Dr M joins thousands at Dataran Merdeka for New Year celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined around 80,000 Malaysians and tourists at Dataran Merdeka for the New Year countdown celebration.

He also witnessed a light demonstration and fireworks to usher in 2020.

The crowd was earlier entertained by local artistes at the Konsert Kita Punya.

During his speech officiating the event and Visit Malaysia 2020, Mahathir acknowledged that there were many issues which occurred in 2019 that were of concern to the people.

He said the government had taken note of these concerns.



