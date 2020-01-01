Fireworks worth RM1.5 mil for Chinese New Year seized in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Region Two marine police seized 717 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth more than RM1.5 million in raids on two business premises as well as a lorry at Taman Universiti and Setia Business Park here yesterday.

Its commander, Abdul Rahman Mohamad, said the raids, which took place between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, also saw the arrests of two local men, aged 27 and 37.

“The total seizure is estimated to be worth RM1.63 million, including the lorry, which costs about RM80,000.

“During the first raid at 3.30pm carried out at a storage facility in Taman Universiti, 160 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks were seized with an estimated value of RM521,640,” he told reporters here today.

Rahman said in the second raid carried out at another storage facility in Setia Business Park at about 7pm, 256 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM561,570 were seized.

About half an hour later, the authorities seized 301 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM481,170 from an Isuzu truck parked in front of the premises.

Rahman said the raids followed tip-offs from the public.

He believed the fireworks and firecrackers were meant for the Chinese New Year celebrations at the end of this month.



