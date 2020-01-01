Najib’s oath not provided for in shariah law, says Hadi

KOTA KINABALU: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has questioned the value of the oath that former prime minister Najib Razak recently took to deny his involvement in the murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Speaking here last night at a function to welcome the new year, Hadi said shariah law provided only for what is called “li’an”, an oath taken by a husband accusing his wife of adultery without legal proof and without becoming liable to punishment for doing so. The wife can take the same oath to deny the allegation.

The taker of the li’an oath invokes God’s curse on himself if he is lying.

According to Hadi, there are no other legal oaths in Islam but there are no restrictions against anyone wanting to take whatever oath.

“But if the accused does not have any witness, it’s best to keep quiet,” he said.

Hadi was giving a talk and a member of the audience had asked for his opinion on the so-called “sumpah laknat” that Najib took at the Kampung Baru mosque in Kuala Lumpur last Dec 20.

He advised Muslims against being too eager to take oaths, saying they might incur God’s displeasure.

Najib made his oath to reject an allegation by former policeman Azilah Hadri that he ordered the murder of Altantuya. Azilah is one of two policemen convicted for the murder.

Eleven years ago, at a mosque in Bukit Mertajam, Najib made an oath to deny that he ever knew Altantuya.



