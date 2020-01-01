New Year ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ nets 340 motorcyclists in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police rounded up 339 motorcyclists and 146 pillion riders, including those who were underage, during “Op Samseng Jalanan” along Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu in Bayan Lepas early today.

Southwest district police chief AA Anbalagan they were aged between 14 and 30.

The operation was held from 3am and lasted nearly three hours.

Ten of the motorcyclists taking part in the New Year celebrations were still schooling. Their parents were summoned to the Bayan Baru police station to bail them out.

Anbalagan said 348 motorcycles, including nine that were found abandoned by the roadside, were brought to the police station for examination.

About 400 summonses were issued for various offences, including not having valid road tax, dangerous riding and modifying motorcycles.



