Bung Moktar, Zizie Izette legally married, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness confirmed in the Sessions Court here today the marriage between Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin and Zizie Izette Abd Samad was legitimate according to Islamic law.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) marriage and family development unit assistant director Mohd Abd Nasir Abdullah, 42, said the couple were married on June 9, 2010, with Zizie Izette’s brother, Samzy Fuzette Abd Samad, as wali (guardian).

“The two witnesses at the marriage were Shari Ahmad and Ahmad Shahazami. The couple’s marriage was registered on April 29, 2014.

“I confirm the marriage certificate was issued by Jawi upon receiving a court order from the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Syariah High Court,” he said.

Nasir was testifying during examination-in-chief by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry on the first day of the trial of Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette, who are charged with corruption involving RM2.8 million in bribes relating to the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

Earlier, at the start of the trial, Bung Moktar maintained his not guilty plea to three charges of corruption which were read to him again.

On the first charge, Bung Moktar, who was at the time the non-executive chairman of Felcra, is accused of taking a bribe of RM2.2 million from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through Zizie Izette.

He is accused of committing the offence as an inducement to obtain approval from the finance minister II for Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at the Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank Berhad on Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

On the second charge, Bung Moktar is accused of receiving RM262,500 in bribes for himself from Madhi through a Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account registered under Zizie Izette’s name for the same purpose.

Bung Moktar is also accused of obtaining a RM337,500 bribe from Public Mutual investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, through another account under Zizie Izette’s name.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place between 12.16pm and 12.28pm on June 19, 2015.

They are charged under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act, and can be sentenced under Section 24 (1) of the same act, which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zizie Izette also pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband at the same place, dates and time under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act, and can be punished under Subsection 24 (1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of not more than 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The trial before judge Rozina Ayob continues tomorrow.



