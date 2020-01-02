Kimanis is not Tanjung Piai, Shafie tells BN

MEMBAKUT: Warisan president Shafie Apdal has dismissed the Barisan Nasional’s claim that it can emulate the massive victory in Tanjung Piai in the coming Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

The Sabah chief minister said sentiments in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia were different.

“The people in Tanjung Piai are different, the people in Kimanis are different. Over there (Tanjung Piai) they have good roads but here we have hanging bridges and the roads are muddy – the difference is big,” Shafie said when launching Warisan’s election machinery here today.

He said the Kimanis by-election was crucial for Sabahans, particularly for Kimanis residents.

“It’s a pilihanraya kecil (by-election) but the meaning is big because it will show that Sabahans are the ones to decide the future of Sabah and not BN or Umno that decides,” he said.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had claimed yesterday the Muafakat Nasional cooperation was gaining momentum as seen in the Tanjung Piai by-election victory of BN’s MCA candidate Wee Jeck Sing, who won with a massive 15,000-vote majority.

Meanwhile, Shafie said he would not accord the opposition the treatment given to him when Warisan was in the opposition.

“When campaigning during the last general election, I wasn’t allowed to use the hall in Semporna,” said the Semporna MP.

“But I have told the district officer not to stop them (the opposition) using the hall.”

Shafie said all component parties, including Sabah PPBM, had agreed to back the Warisan candidate Karim Bujang to ensure a win in Kimanis.

Warisan and PPBM have not always been on the best terms after the latter went against a pre-GE14 promise not to set foot in Sabah



