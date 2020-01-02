Kit Siang says Maszlee’s ministry cannot wash hands in exam paper row

PETALING JAYA: DAP strongman Lim Kit Siang says the education ministry must take responsibility over a controversial examination paper prepared by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), despite giving autonomy to public universities.

“It cannot wash its hands of responsibility if ethnic relations courses in universities and institutions exacerbate and incite inter-racial and inter-religious misunderstanding, distrust and hate instead of promoting tolerance, trust and understanding in plural Malaysia,” Lim said.

His remarks come on the back of accusations by DAP leaders that Education Minister Maszlee Malik had failed to reform public universities.

Maszlee had responded by referring to a report card on his ministry’s “achievements”.

Several quarters have been angered by UniMAP’s examination paper for its Ethnic Relations Course held on Dec 29, which extols controversial Indian Muslim fugitive Dr Zakir Naik.

Another question in the paper is seen as insulting to dark skinned Malaysians, while a third question appears to take a jibe at non-Muslim critics of the government’s move to include Jawi in the school syllabus.

The university has since announced an internal investigation.

Lim called for a full investigation into whether Malaysian educational institutions are promoting or undermining ethnic relations.

He said the questions in the UniMAP paper were “totally insensitive to the diverse races, languages and cultures in Malaysia”.



