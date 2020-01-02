Minor Cabinet reshuffle to affect Maszlee, deputy ministers?

KUALA LUMPUR: There is intense speculation that changes will be made in the Cabinet today and among those expected to be affected is Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

A reliable source told FMT that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is likely to announce a “minor reshuffle”, in the wake of criticism over Maszlee’s performance.

“It’s not about Jawi,” the source told FMT, referring to the ongoing controversy over the education ministry’s move to introduce Jawi lessons in vernacular schools.

“There are larger issues that the prime minister feels warrant a minor reshuffle.”

When contacted, at least two ministers said they were aware of the rumours but claimed they had no details.

“We’ll be the last people to hear about any Cabinet reshuffle,” said one of them.

It is understood that the reshuffle would also see the axing of several deputy ministers.

Maszlee has come under fire from some non-Malay educationists over the move to introduce Jawi.

Maszlee, a former lecturer at the International Islamic University, was among the first to be named to the Cabinet following the change of government in 2018.

He joined PPBM two months before the general election in May 2018 and contested in Simpang Renggam, Johor.



