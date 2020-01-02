Petition in support of Maszlee gets 100,000 signatures in 4 hours

PETALING JAYA: An online petition in support of Maszlee Malik, who resigned earlier today as education minister, has received over 100,000 signatures in only four hours.

The petition started by “Tuah Kencana”, which claims to be representing the public, urged Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return the ministerial position to Maszlee.

“Maszlee Malik has worked hard to improve the country’s quality of education by introducing initiatives proven to provide benefits to students, teachers and society,” the petition states.

It also listed his achievements in his short 20-month tenure, including zero dilapidated schools, free breakfast for primary pupils, and teacher exchange programmes.

The petition also listed his policies such as improvements in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and the welfare of teachers, and introducing high-speed internet services

“Unfortunately, all of his initiatives were marred by negative reports that have been sensationalised by parties with different interests,” it stated.

Maszlee today announced his resignation as the education minister, some 20 months after he was appointed to the high-profile post with expectations of major reforms in the education sector.

He said he had met Mahathir today to hand over his resignation letter.

“I have undeniable loyalty to him, to the party and to the government. Whatever decision I have made, as advised by the prime minister, is in the best interest of the country,” he said, adding that his decision was based on Mahathir’s advice.



