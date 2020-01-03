Compound notices totalling RM144,000 issued on first day of smoking ban

KUALA LUMPUR: Many smokers were caught violating the smoking ban at eateries, which came into full force on Jan 1, despite being warned and educated since a year ago.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of smokers caught flouting the law was still high – despite a one-year grace period – during the first 24 hours of nationwide enforcement operations.

A total of 605 compound notices totalling RM144,450 were issued, including 34 notices to “young” smokers, after 6,119 food premises were inspected, he said in a statement.

One hundred and three of the compound notices, totalling RM25,750, were issued to owners of eateries, including 79 for failing to display no-smoking signs and 24 for providing smoking facilities.

Those caught smoking under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 face a fine of RM250. Owners of eateries caught committing offences also face the same amount of fine for the first and second offences, with the compound rate increasing for the third offence onwards.



