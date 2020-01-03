Court orders Mat Sabu’s son to enter defence over drugs charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court today ordered the son of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu to enter his defence on a drug abuse charge.

The court said there is a prima facie case against Ahmad Saiful Islam, 32, who claimed trial to charges under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, he could face a RM5,000 fine or a maximum two-year jail term.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim said the decision was based on testimonies from six witnesses.

“After going through the testimonies and arguments, the court finds that the prosecution has proven a prima facie case, and the accused is ordered to enter defence,” he said.

Ahmad Saiful was arrested by police in January last year for allegedly testing positive for ganja at an entertainment centre on Jalan Ampang here.

His father, better known as Mat Sabu, had earlier said that no one, including his son, was above the law, but hoped his son would get a fair trial.



