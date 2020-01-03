Maszlee quitting shows PH in a mess, says Najib

MEMBAKUT: Maszlee Malik’s resignation as education minister shows that Pakatan Harapan is in a mess, says former prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib said it was clear there were many internal problems within PH.

“He (Maszlee) was told to resign by the prime minister… it wasn’t that he did it on his own.

“He was told by the PM to do this because of pressure from within and outside,” he told reporters during a walkabout here today ahead of the Kimanis by-election.

Yesterday, Maszlee announced his resignation as education minister, some 20 months after he was appointed to the high-profile post with expectations of major reforms in Malaysia’s education sector.

“In the spirit of discipline and loyalty to the government and the party, I, Maszlee Malik, would like to surrender my post to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he told a press conference, confirming intense speculation of his exit from the Cabinet.

Najib claimed that it was other PH component parties that wanted Maszlee to step down.

Asked if he thought other ministers should follow suit, he said: “It’s for the rakyat (people) not for me (to say) but all kinds of speculation are in the air.”



