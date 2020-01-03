Sarawak Customs seize 42 imported luxury vehicles worth RM10 mil

KUCHING: The Sarawak Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle out 42 imported luxury vehicles worth RM10.2 million, including in unpaid tax, from a Pekema-licensed warehouse in a raid yesterday.

Sarawak Customs director Sharifah Halimah Tuanka Taha said the raid was conducted about 11.30am following information on smuggling of imported luxury cars.

“Following checks on the cars, the owner of the premises failed to produce any documents to verify that tax had been paid on the vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

Sharifah Halimah said the modus operandi of the company was to keep or hide the vehicles for some time before smuggling them out.

She said a man has been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 75 of the Customs Act 967 for removal of dutiable goods from a warehouse.



