DoE to be restructured, all 1,400 posts to be filled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Environment (DoE) will be restructured to strengthen its organisational set-up, streamline its enforcement operations and enhance the integrity of its personnel.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the restructuring would be carried out through a DoE road map in the first quarter of this year.

Speaking at an RTM Bicara Naratif programme to discuss the ministry’s achievements in 2019, Yeo said she would ensure that the 1,400 posts in all DoE offices nationwide would be filled so the department could function better.

“I was surprised to find out initially that only 1,200 posts were filled. So we filled more than 100 vacancies last year and will make every effort to fill the rest this year,” she said.

She thanked her ministry’s officers and staff for their achievements in 2019, saying the hard work of DoE enforcement officers was among the factors for sending back 100 containers of illegal plastic waste to their countries of origin.

These countries included France, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Yeo said the effort, which sent a firm message to the world, was ably assisted by agencies such as the Customs Department and the National Solid Waste Management Department.



