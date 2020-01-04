Maszlee says his resignation is a blessing in disguise

KLUANG: Maszlee Malik has described his resignation as education minister two days ago as a blessing in disguise.

Maszlee, 45, said he was neither sad nor angry at the decision made by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad advising him to resign from the post.

“I am not sad and I am not angry. I believe there is a blessing in disguise in all this … at least I can now serve the people of Simpang Renggam,” he said to reporters today at a “meet-the-people” function at his parliamentary constituency office.

Maszlee thanked Mahathir for giving him 20 months to prove his capability in carrying out his responsibilities.

He intends to produce a “report card” about Simpang Renggam District Council and the achievements of the council and its members.

Maszlee thanked those who had supported an online petition urging that he be reinstated.

“I understand that the petition has reached almost half a million, thank you. I believe the ‘groundwork’ I have prepared in the education ministry is sufficient and my successor will be able to continue the national education agenda,” he said.



