Penang Hill railway closed for maintenance Jan 6-14

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hill funicular railway service will be temporarily closed for nine days from Jan 6 for annual maintenance works.

According to a statement issued by Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), the train operations will resume as normal on Jan 15 after the maintenance works are completed.

“Scheduled maintenance works will be carried out under the supervision of the funicular manufacturer company, Garaventa AG from Switzerland, to ensure the alarm system is always in top condition.

“During this period, visitors to the tourist centre can choose to use the jeep services provided by private companies from the Botanic Gardens, or hike up the hill,” the statement said.

For any questions, the public can contact PHC at 04-8288880 or send an email to [email protected]



