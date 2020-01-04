PH should discuss PM handover, says Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: A second Youth wing leader in Pakatan Harapan has called for the PH presidentail council to discuss the transfer of power from Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today that the matter should be discussed at the presidential council, which comprises the presidents of the component parties: PPBM, PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Syed Saddiq, speaking to reporters in Kimanis, Sabah, said it was more important for PH to focus on building political unity. “We can discuss it in unity (at the presidential council) just as we are united for the Kimanis by-election,” he was quoted as saying.

Under an agreement among PH leaders before the 2018 general election, Mahathir was to hand over to Anwar and has said he would do so, but not before the Asia-Pacific summit meeting in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Earlier today, PKR Youth leader Akmal Nasir had urged the Pakatan Harapan secretariat to fix a specific date for Anwar to take power.

Akmal said this date could be set at the coming PH presidential council meeting, and suggested that this meeting set May 2020 as the date for the transition.

Pakatan Harapan secretary Saifuddin Abdullah has said the PH agreement on the succession did not mention a specific date.

Anwar’s supporters have said the agreement called for him to take over within two years of PH taking power, which the coalition achieved at the general election in May 2018.



