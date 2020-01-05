6-year-old female tapir run over on Kota Tinggi road

JOHOR BAHRU: A female tapir was found dead, believed to have been hit by a heavy vehicle, at Batu 20 on the Kota Tinggi-Mersing road early today.

Johor wildlife and parks director Salman Saaban said animal was between 5 and 6 years old and weighed 200kg. A member of the public found the carcass by the roadside and informed the department.

“There were wounds and injury marks on its body, possibly after being hit and dragged by a vehicle,” Salman said in a statement.

“There were no signs or marks of a vehicle crashing, so we believe the tapir was hit by a heavy vehicle.”

The department believes the tapir had ventured out of the Ulu Sedili permanent forest area and was hit when it tried to get across to the Risda plantation nearby.

The carcass was later buried near the scene of the incident, he said.

The endangered Malayan tapir is classified as a totally protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.



