Boy, 12, fined for having cigarettes, says they are his father’s

KLUANG: A 12-year-old boy has been fined RM50 for being in possession of a box of cigarettes here.

When caught, the boy told health officers that the cigarettes belonged to his father, Kluang district health officer Dr Mohd Nizam Subaher said today.

He said minors found smoking or in possession of cigarettes could face compound fines, regardless of whether they were at eating places or not.

He said the action taken was to ensure that minors, especially school children, did not get hooked to smoking and to prevent them from being involved in other bad habits.

Nizam said no exemptions would be given for whatever reason, such as that the cigarettes belonged to the parents or any other adult, if they had violated the tobacco control regulations.

He said 33 other people had also been penalised with compound fines in Kluang since Jan 1 for smoking offences, with 25 related to smoking at food premises.

Other notices were given for the sale of cigarettes below the minimum price and selling cigarettes without a valid licence.



