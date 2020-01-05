Cops smash illicit cigarette ring, six held

PETALING JAYA: Police said today a syndicate selling illicit cigarettes in Selangor had been crippled, with the arrest of six people and the seizure of RM3 million in contraband, cash and luxury vehicles.

The arrested five Malaysians and a Vietnamese woman, aged between 24 to 46 years old.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said a total of 14,450 cartons of cigarette were confiscated in the sting conducted in Bukit Raja Klang and Shah Alam.

Cash in various currencies amounting to RM83,400 and 29 cheques for a total of RM142,767 were seized.

Police also impounded a BMW, a Toyota Estima, Vios and Camry as well as an Isuzu Canvas.

Acryl Sani said the suspects will be remanded till Jan 11.



