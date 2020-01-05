Envoy praises ‘big-hearted Malaysians’ for bush-fire sympathy

PETALING JAYA: The Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Andrew Goledzinowski praised Malaysians for their outpouring support as his nation continues to battle raging bushfires across Australia’s east coast.

In a tweet, Goledzinowski said Malaysians had “big hearts”.

Goledzinowski said one minister had remarked that Australia was like a “second home to many of us”, while another minister said he had asked mosques to offer special prayers.

He did not identify the ministers.

He said a businessman had asked how he could help Australia.

“When you need a friend…turn to a Malaysian,” Goledzinowski said.

The bushfires have claimed 23 lives since September, 12 of those from this week’s fires alone. Dozens of people are also reported missing, while some 1,500 homes have already been lost.



